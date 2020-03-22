Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 26,337 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -482.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

