Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $23.32 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.