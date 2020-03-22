Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

