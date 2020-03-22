Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 29,310 Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2,903.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $23.92 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

