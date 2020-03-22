Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 30,037 Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Comtech Telecomm. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $14.09 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

