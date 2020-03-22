Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 38,433 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $15.59 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $547.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

