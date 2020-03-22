Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 39,980 MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

