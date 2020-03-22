Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 40,781 Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Plantronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 234,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

