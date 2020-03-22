Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $95,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 354,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.