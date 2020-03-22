Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,584 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CMP stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

