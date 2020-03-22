Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,889 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Otter Tail by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.