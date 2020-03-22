Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.06 Million Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of TRMK opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

