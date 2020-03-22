Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.12 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

