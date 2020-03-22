Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.18 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Luminex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 232,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

