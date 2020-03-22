Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBC opened at $11.49 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

AMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.