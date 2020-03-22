Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.19 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Heartland Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.73 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.