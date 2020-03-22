Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.20 Million Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.24 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

