Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

