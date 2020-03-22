Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

