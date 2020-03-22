Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess? by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:GES opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Guess?’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

