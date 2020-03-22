Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

