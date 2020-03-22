Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,129 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.