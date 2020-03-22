GreenMed Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.02651254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00195114 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

