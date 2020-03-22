Grin Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Grin has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $30.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00007736 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, KuCoin, Hotbit and Coinall. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,177,800 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall, Bisq, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

