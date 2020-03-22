Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Bought by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Oncology comprises about 1.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Gritstone Oncology worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRTS. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

