Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Tops $4.55 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Gulden has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $15,018.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00602360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008503 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 508,296,847 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Nocks, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

