Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,676 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $126,365 over the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

