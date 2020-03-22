GXChain Price Reaches $0.32 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, QBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Huobi, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

