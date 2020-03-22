Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

HAL stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.