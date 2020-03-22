Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HMSNF opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

