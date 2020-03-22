Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.29 ($21.89).

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,315 ($17.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

HL opened at GBX 1,396.50 ($18.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,567.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,792.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,392.50 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

