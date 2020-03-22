Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Harmonic worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 319,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harmonic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harmonic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

