Harmony Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $8.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.04362353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038110 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony's official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

