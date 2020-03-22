Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $236,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 512,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466,293 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,251,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

NYSE:HIG opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

