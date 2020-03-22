Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333,362 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience comprises approximately 3.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.43% of Harvard Bioscience worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 125,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

HBIO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

