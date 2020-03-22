HashCoin Tops One Day Volume of $197.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $453,790.16 and $197.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

