Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242,499.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $798,470.71 and approximately $242,499.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.