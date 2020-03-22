Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003919 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,889.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.02102993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.03489310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00609018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00658240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00078090 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00511589 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,042,538 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

