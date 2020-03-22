HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of HB Fuller worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 38,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

