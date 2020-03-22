HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,566. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

