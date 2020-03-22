Head to Head Survey: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Naspers and Mastermind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $3.29 billion 16.04 $6.90 billion N/A N/A Mastermind $3.95 million 6.43 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Mastermind -20.23% -53.97% -39.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Naspers and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Naspers beats Mastermind on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

