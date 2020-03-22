Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $533.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.70 million and the lowest is $524.72 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $436.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

