Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.37 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $533.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.70 million and the lowest is $524.72 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $436.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply