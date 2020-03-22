HeartBout Market Capitalization Achieves $53,147.61 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $53,147.61 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

