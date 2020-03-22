Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $120.77 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $120.77 million and $14.55 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,004,334 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

