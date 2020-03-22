HedgeTrade 24-Hour Volume Tops $424,921.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $448.76 million and approximately $424,921.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00026111 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007987 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003866 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00037462 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

