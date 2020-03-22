Helium (HLM) Market Cap Hits $267,243.93

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Helium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $267,243.93 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005942 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,777,086 coins and its circulating supply is 13,428,706 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

