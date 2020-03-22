Helium (HLM) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Helium has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $270,522.18 and $7.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005980 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,775,236 coins and its circulating supply is 13,426,856 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.