HempCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $369.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $271,516.63 and $369.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.85 or 0.99621688 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00079916 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,600,414 coins and its circulating supply is 255,465,264 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.