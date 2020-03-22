Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,536 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 4.35% of Herman Miller worth $107,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

