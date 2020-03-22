HeroNode Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $37,473.56 and $439.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.